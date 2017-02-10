Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Worshippers at a Hartley Wintney church have showed their green credentials.

Those attending services at St John’s celebrated the beauty of the world and committed the church to care for the earth by taking part in the Eco Church scheme.

The church held a special ‘Green Communion’, using a green cloth over the altar and a specially commissioned order of service written by the Precentor of Canterbury Cathedral.

More than 450 churches across England and Wales have registered with the Eco Church scheme, set up in 2016 for churches to demonstrate how they are caring for God’s earth in different areas of their life and work.

Janette Smith, a curate at St John’s, said: “It’s great to be part of a church that tries to integrate what we believe into everything we do.

“We believe God created the earth and it still belongs to him.

“Our response must be to care for it, not to mess with it.”

The church has already been given the Silver Winchester Diocese Environmental Award in recognition of its worship and teaching and regularly engages politically on climate change.

Its new church centre recently switched to 100% renewable energy, is grade A energy efficient and has cycle racks.