Hounding a Yateley charity for nearly three years over a pensions investigation nearly ruined it, according one of its trustees.

Yateley Industries for the Disabled trustee chairman Roy Grimwood made the claim after the charity's chief executive, Patrick McLarry, was ordered to pay £6,620 for refusing to give information linked to an investigation into unusual scheme investments to The Pensions Regulator (TPR).

TPR said Mr McLarry failed to provide the required documents, despite being pursued by them for more than 18 months.

A former trustee of the charity’s pension fund, Mr McLarry was issued with an information notice for the documents in July 2015.

But he refused to provide them, citing French privacy law, as the bank accounts were held with a French bank. He said handing over the documents would breach legal privilege, and that they may also incriminate him.

After 18 months of chasing Mr McLarry, TPR sought criminal prosecution under section 72 of the Pensions Act 2004, and he was convicted at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. (April 5).

Mr McLarry pleaded not guilty at the trial, but the court agreed with TPR that he had been wrong not to comply with the watchdog’s notices. He was ordered to pay a £2,500 fine, £4,000 costs, and a £120 victim surcharge.

'High culpability'

District Judge Christopher James said he imposed a significant financial penalty to reflect Mr McLarry’s “high culpability”.

Nicola Parish, TPR’s executive director for frontline regulation, said: “Patrick McLarry refused to co-operate with TPR staff and gave a number of excuses which were rejected by the court. This was a clear case of him deliberately refusing to comply with the law.

“Legal action could have been avoided if Mr McLarry had simply complied with the legal notice."

But Mr Grimwood said: “We would counter that this action and the resultant losses from the scheme by TPR’s selected pension trustee have bought this 85-year-old charity nearer to ruination than any other event in it history.

'Made a scapegoat'

“We very much feel that Mr McLarry has been made a scapegoat in this matter. Mr McLarry’s work and dedication to Yateley Industries over the past 18 years which has kept this charity and its disabled people in a position of strength, when many others had failed, is a matter of record. Mr McLarry has been awarded an MBE for his services with people with disabilities.

“Mr McLarry, along with I and the rest of the trustees here, have fought TPR for nearly three years on this matter and we view this disgraceful action as no more than a vengeful and spiteful response.

“The TPR see Yateley Industries and its disabled people as an easy target.”

In response to Grimwood’s comments, a TPR spokesperson said: “The judge in this case concluded that the notice issued by TPR was valid and issued in accordance with appropriate investigations.”