A reported sighting of Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper in Yateley has got local fans in a spin.

Excitement was sparked among members of the Yateley Community group on Saturday (February 25) when a member posted just after midnight: “Just seen Bradley Cooper at Co-op , what a nice bloke!”

Get Hampshire has tried to reach the author of the post for more details about his chance encounter with the A-lister, who has starred in hit movies like The Hangover trilogy, American Hustle, American Sniper and Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the meantime, mystery surrounds Cooper’s visit to Yateley.

According to the Internet Movie Database, his only current filming commitment is reprising his Guardians of the Galaxy role as Rocket Raccoon in superhero blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.

However, IMDb reports that the latest Avengers installment is being shot at Pinewood Atlanta Studios in the US.

Cooper could be visiting the UK to promote Guardians of the Galaxy 2, which is due for release in UK cinemas in April.

Last week, Get Hampshire carried a report from a film fans’ website claiming Hawley Common and the former Pyestock jet engine testing site are being used as sets for Jurassic World 2, due to be released next summer.

Since then, signs saying “AF” have appeared around the Pyestock site, which fans claim stands for “Ancient Futures” or “AF Productions”, the name the Jurassic World 2 production is operating under.

Applications for filming at both sites were approved by Hart District Council , but a Surrey-based agent would not confirm the project.

Even if the rumours are right, Cooper is not listed as a cast member in the as-yet-untitled Jurassic World sequel, according to IMDb.

Whatever the reason, his sighting prompted mixed reactions online.

Commenting on the Facebook post, a handful of people all said they were “gutted” to have missed the film star, while another said simply “I love him”.

Some commenters were less starstruck. One said: “Who’s Bradley Cooper?”, while another added: “My thoughts exactly! Thought it was just me.”

Another said she had to search the actor’s name online to realise who he was.

Some took the opportunity for a quick quip. One said: “I know his sister, Mini Cooper.”

Another added: “Be at the Co-op next week. Tom Hanks will be there buying a box of chocolates, because life’s like that.”

And finally, someone asked the burning question: “Bradley Cooper shops at the Co-op? What did he buy?”