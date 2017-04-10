The video will start in 8 Cancel

Conservationists are counting the cost of a large wildfire that ripped through Yateley Common.

Around six hectares of dense gorse and undergrowth was destroyed in the blaze last Wednesday afternoon (April 5).

Fire engines from Yateley and Hartley Wintney , plus two wildfire units from Hartley Wintney and Rushmoor , were sent to the common just before 5pm.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews tackled the flames using six hose reels and two knapsack pumps."

“There were no injuries in the fire and the stop message was received at 6.25pm," the spokesman added.

“We do not have a cause.”

Elliott Fairs, north Hampshire reserves manager with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust - which manages the wildlife on the common - visited the site last Friday afternoon (April 7).

He told Get Hampshire : “I’m looking at it now and it’s pretty bad.

“I would say it has devastated around six to eight hectares."

(Photo: @Rushmoor02)

Mr Fairs added: “At this time of year in early spring you have long tailed tits and stonechats setting up nests in the gorse and they would have suffered.

“In March and April, reptiles are coming out of hibernation so they are still slow and it would have been difficult for them to get out of the way.

“The reptiles really suffer and that’s the most devastating thing here."

“Heaths are pretty robust and within two or three years will be back to normal," he said.

“But it’s fire that makes a lot of our reptiles extinct from small locations.

“If the females or males are destroyed then they’re doomed.

“Thankfully, Yateley is a big site so there should be enough reptiles that will survive and re-colonise.”

'Cattle moved'

On Thursday (April 6), firefighters were out again battling another wildfire near Pondtail Road in Fleet .

Cattle grazing on the land had to be moved through to a neighbouring section while crews battled the blaze.

'Please watch out for wildfires'

The incidents have led to Mr Fairs issuing a warning.

“With temperatures soaring, please watch out for wildfires,” he said.

“If you see or smell smoke, phone 999 with an accurate location.

“People should be careful how they dispose of cigarettes and they should not have barbecues in these sorts of areas.

“The Easter holidays are the worst time of the year for these sorts of fires.”