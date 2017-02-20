Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans are afoot to protect important habitats and species at a popular Yateley beauty spot.

Hampshire County Council is proposing changes to public rights of way on Yateley Common.

If confirmed, a diversion order will divert the legal line of several public routes that cross the common.

The Yateley Common rangers, who work for the county council, said many of these routes have not existed on the ground for a considerable period of time. In contrast, most of the proposed routes are already in use or, through minor works, can be created.

The rangers said the proposal affects parts of the common designated as Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) or Site of Important Nature Conservation (SINC), which help to protect the site’s important habitats and the wildlife associated with them.

They added that reinstating many of the recorded routes would have a negative impact on these designated areas and in fact, some of the new routes may help to minimise disturbance.

'Safer crossing points'

The rangers said Vigo Lane is a busy road used by many vehicles including lorries and HGVs, and is currently crossed by public rights of way at six locations.

They added the proposed changes would halve this number and would provide safer crossing points for users and vehicular traffic.

'Working with local groups'

A Hampshire County Council spokesman said: “The aim of this order is to update the Yateley Common network to match the popular routes we know are used by walkers, dog walkers and horse riders.

“The current network map shows several routes which are not used by local people.

“As part of preparing the order, we have been working with local groups to identify the required changes and gain their support, which will also help protect important habitats and species such as ground-nesting birds.

“In addition to the order, we are planning to improve sight lines to make crossings safer where bridleways meet roads, such as at Vigo Lane.”

A public consultation on the diversion order runs from Friday February 17 to March 17.

A member of the Countryside Access Team will be at Yateley Library on Monday (February 20) between 10am and 1pm to answer any questions about the proposals.

For more information, frequently asked questions, or a copy of the Order, visit www.hants.gov.uk/publicnotices .

More information is also available by calling the countryside access team on 01962 847096 or emailing row.notices@hants.gov.uk.