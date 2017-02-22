The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Time is running out for music fans to get their Yateley Gig on the Green tickets at last year’s prices.

For the first time in seven years, organisers are making a small increase to ticket prices but Super Early Bird tickets are available at 2016 prices.

The tickets are available online only until Tuesday (February 28).

This year’s event will be held at Yateley Green on June 24 and 25, with confirmed acts including Queen The Great Pretender, Bruno Mars - The Experience, UB40 Experience, and Call Me Blondie.

Gig on the Green organising committee chairman, Colin Ive, said: “Undecided about whether to book for the whole Gig on the Green weekend?

“This year the Sunday will be a continuation of the Saturday party atmosphere with performances from tribute acts for The Beach Boys, Whitney Houston and the amazing Robbie Williams .

"And an adult weekend pass at Super Early Bird price is only £22 - less than the cost of a Saturday ticket on the gate. What are you waiting for?!”

Mr Ive said this year’s festival will once again be a spectacular weekend of fun, music and entertainment for all the family.

(Photo: TMS)

“For the third year the festival will once again be held over two days,” he added.

“Both days will be jam-packed with high energy music, dancing and fun, featuring a selection of the UK’s best tribute acts, interspersed with the very best local musical talent.

“Bring your own picnics, or enjoy meals, drinks and snacks from the many food outlets, bars and stalls. Bring your friends and family and join the party. We can’t wait. Can you?”

Tickets can also be bought locally from March 1 at Romans Estate Agents in Reading Road, Frogmore Leisure Centre in Potley Hill Road, Simons in Aylesham Way, and B&K Boilers in London Road, Blackwater .

Early Bird prices will apply from March 1 until May 1, when festival organisers will also be selling tickets at the Yateley May Fair.

This year’s festival is being sponsored by Willow Gardens Care Home at Hampshire Lakes , Romans, the Casa Hotel, Everyone Active, R Collard and Outbound.

Now in its seventh year, the event is organised by Yateley Sports CIC and has become a highlight of the Yateley social calendar.

All profits go towards supporting the sports facilities being developed around Yateley United Football Club.