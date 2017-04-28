Farnborough gas main goes up in flames

Time is running out for music fans to get their Yateley Gig on the Green tickets at discounted prices.

Early bird prices apply until Monday (May 1), when festival organisers will be out in force selling tickets at the annual Yateley May Fair.

From Tuesday (May 2) the standard ticket prices will apply until midnight on June 23.

This year’s event will be held at Yateley Green on June 24 and 25, with acts including Queen The Great Pretender, Bruno Mars - The Experience, UB40 Experience, and Call Me Blondie.

Gig on the Green organising committee chairman, Colin Ive, said: “We have some of the UK’s best tribute acts taking to the Gig on the Green stage this year.

“Saturday will feature acts representing Queen, Blondie, UB40, Bruno Mars and disco legends Earth Wind and Fire.

“The party continues on Sunday when you can enjoy tributes to Whitney Houston, The Beach Boys and Robbie Williams .

“Local bands so far booked are Hudson’s Choice, Cadence Acoustic and The Toledos.

“Buy a weekend pass and you won’t miss a thing.”

Mr Ive said this year’s festival will once again be a spectacular weekend of fun, music and entertainment for all the family.

“For the third year the festival will once again be held over two days,” he added.

“Both days will be jam-packed with high energy music, dancing and fun, featuring a selection of the UK’s best tribute acts, interspersed with the very best local musical talent.

“Bring your own picnics, or enjoy meals, drinks and snacks from the many food outlets, bars and stalls. Bring your friends and family and join the party. We can’t wait. Can you?”

Tickets can also be bought locally at Romans Estate Agents in Reading Road, Frogmore Leisure Centre in Potley Hill Road, Simons in Aylesham Way, and B&K Boilers in London Road, Blackwater .

This year’s festival is being sponsored by Willow Gardens Care Home at Hampshire Lakes, Romans, the Casa Hotel, Everyone Active, R Collard and Outbound.

Now in its seventh year, the event is organised by Yateley Sports CIC and has become a highlight of the Yateley social calendar.

All profits go towards supporting the sports facilities being developed around Yateley United Football Club.