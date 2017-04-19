Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Yateley man has admitted a series of child sex offences including rape.

Michael Ian Lee Gibbons, 26, of Dickens Way, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of serious sexual offences against children under the age of 13 when he appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday (April 19).

Gibbons admitted nine counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, four counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, two counts of attempting to sexually assault a child under 13 and one count of rape of a child under 13.

The case has been listed for sentence on June 1 and Gibbons was granted bail with an electronically monitored curfew.

Hampshire Constabulary said the charges relate to alleged offences against children at locations in north Hampshire and Berkshire from 2009 onwards.

Gibbons first appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on March 21 and the matter was sent to the crown court.

Anyone who wants to report a sexual offence can do so by calling police on 101. Minicom users can phone 18001 101.

Information can also be given anonymously by phoning the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

The charges were made following following an investigation by Hampshire Constabulary’s Child Abuse Investigation Team.