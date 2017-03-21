Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Yateley man has been charged with child sex offences following an investigation by Hampshire Constabulary’s Child Abuse Investigation Team.

Michael Ian Lee Gibbons, 26, of Dickens Way, faces 16 counts of serious sexual offences against children under the age of 13.

Hampshire Constabulary said the charges relate to alleged offences against children at locations in north Hampshire and Berkshire from 2009 onwards.

Gibbons is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (March 21).

Anyone who wants to report a sexual offence can do so by calling 101. Minicom users can phone 18001 101.

Information can also be given anonymously by phoning the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

For more details about Hampshire Constabulary’s approach to preventing and investigating child sexual exploitation (CSE) and abuse, click here.