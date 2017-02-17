Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Yateley man is spearheading a new volunteer radio project with Farnham Maltings .

Paul Simpson and the Farnham venue usied the occasion of World Radio Day on Monday (February 13) to launch ‘Maltings Sound Vault’.

“The project will take to the air in the next year, and will seek to create a ‘radio space for all’, where volunteers can flex their creative muscles, the community can tell their stories, and everyone can get a platform for their artistic talents,” said Mr Simpson, a former head of PR for BBC Radio.

“Maltings Sound Vault will utilise the possibilities offered by podcasting technology to give a wider range of people the chance to make programmes, and share them with a bigger audience.”

Mr Simpson is now looking for volunteers who are interested in getting involved in the project, whether in production, technology, digital, legal, music or oral history/digital heritage expertise.

“Once a volunteer team has been recruited, the plan is to reach out to source programme content from the community, using a studio at Farnham Maltings, portable digital recording equipment, and ‘pop-up’ recording booths,” said Mr Simpson.

“The project, while centred on the Farnham Maltings and surrounding communities on the Surrey/Hampshire border, will ensure that its horizons are global as well as local.”

Mr Simpson has been getting some project advice from former Kiss FM breakfast show host Bam Bam, who presented the Kiss FM breakfast show for seven years and won multiple Sony Radio Academy Awards.

“Bam Bam now presents the breakfast show on Sam FM in Southampton, but more relevant to the Maltings Sound Vault project, he is a pioneer in podcasting,” added Mr Simpson.

“Radio has been my passion from when I was a child, so I am really excited to be able to volunteer on making this project happen with Farnham Maltings.

(Photo: Paul Burgman)

“We will be looking to showcase some great storytelling, and bringing to life some local history too.

“I’m also hoping to use my experience at BBC Radio 1 and Kiss FM to help make a success of our plans for specialist music, audio collage and the backstage output from the Maltings itself.”

'Powerful storytelling tool'

Farnham Maltings director Gavin Stride said: “Radio is the mass media reaching the widest audience in the world, and is a powerful storytelling tool.

“It is only right that the Farnham Maltings use World Radio Day to reveal our exciting plans.”

Anyone interested in being part of the project can email paul@dutchHQ.com.