A Yateley newsagent has continued to use his head to raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

Yogesh Patel, owner of Newsletter newsagents in Reading Road, had a character from the Disney animation Frozen created on the back of his head to raise money for a Yateley child suffering profound hearing loss and learning disabilities.

The 60-year-old said he has carried out various similar charity fundraising events in the past, following in his father’s footsteps.

“Four years back Tiffany Supurgeci, from Barber Lounge, my next door hairdresser, dared me to do some Christmas-themed carving on the back of my head,” he explained.

“It was just a small Christmas tree but the following year I thought why not turn this silly idea into charity fundraising.

“In 2014 Tiffany did ‘Merry Christmas’ and it raised £375 for Cancer Research.

“In 2015 she did a full face of Santa and HO HO on the side, which raised £1,474.39 for HIV-infected orphan children. This time it was Patrick Hartwell’s turn, and he chose Olaf from Frozen.

“We collected £604.57, including 8.20 Euros, which was donated in Albufeira while we were there during the Christmas holidays.”

Mr Patel said his initial thought was to donate the money to the Together For Freddie appeal, which is raising money for Yateley toddler Freddie Hunt, who needs life-saving proton beam therapy treatment in the USA that is unavailable in this country.

But he said considering the time constraint for that appeal, he decided to look for another worthy local cause to support.

Mr Patel asked members of the Yateley Community Facebook group where they would like him to donate the money and the most nominated was Our Harry’s Smile.

The appeal was set up by Yateley resident Christina Rampton, whose four-year-old son Harry was born with a rare chromosomal abnormality and profound hearing loss.

This has resulted in Harry having complex learning difficulties, global developmental delay, sensory processing disorder, visual impairment and physical disabilities.

Harry underwent surgery when he was 16 months old and now wears bilateral cochlear implants.

“This age of technology has helped Harry hugely and we would like to continue to be at the forefront of providing Harry with the best,” said Mrs Rampton.

'Completely shocked and over the moon’

“We are in the process of having assessments for adaptations to be done to our home to make it fully accessible to Harry.

“This will hopefully include hoists, wheelchair access to the front of the house and the rear garden.

“Harry will need a wet room, which will include a specialist sink and shower unit. The downstairs doorways need to be widened and the garage converted into a downstairs bedroom and sensory area.

“We will receive a grant for the building work but the equipment he will need will likely exceed this amount.”

Mrs Rampton added she was ‘completely shocked and over the moon’ at the amount raised for her son.

“Thank you so much Yogesh and thank you to everyone who nominated our little Harry,” she added.

“I can’t begin to tell you what this means to us all.”