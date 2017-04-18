Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pilot remarkably walked away uninjured after his light aircraft "stalled" before crash landing in Yateley on Monday (April 18).

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.20pm - an airfield south of Minley Road - after the plane crash landed.

The pilot, a 30-year-old man, self rescued and was uninjured but was taken to Frimley Park Hospital as a precaution.

Fire crews from Yateley and Basingstoke fire stations attended the crash site but the pilot was "out and walking" by the time they arrived.

An eyewitness, who lives near to Blackbushe Airport, said he saw the plane "stall" before coming down.

(Photo: UK News in Pictures)

They said: "I was walking with my grandson down to the drive and the planes, when they run off the easterly runway, take off this way.

"This plane took off as normal and went to the right and then just after it turned right the engine cut.

"At that stage, I was not very worried because part of crew training, they have to do a stall checker, so they basically cut the engine and restart it so the pilot can get an idea of what it's like when the engine cuts out.

"I assumed that was what it was, but the engine cut out and didn't restart and the plane started going down."

(Photo: UK News in Pictures)

He said he did not see the impact but tuned into Blackbushe Airport using his airband scanner radio where they said they were closing the airport due to an emergency.

"The reason they had to close the airfield was because they have got two engines at the airports that supply fire cover for plane crashes at the airport and the two fire engines had to go to the crash site," said the eyewitness.

He explained the pilot managed to glide the aircraft down and hit a couple of trees before landing on what he believed to be a cricket pitch.

(Photo: UK News in Pictures)

"When the plane is running at 1,000 feet you haven't got much time to glide it down. He did a pretty good job when he realised the engine was not starting," John said.

"It's possible he may have done gliding before, it obviously is a big help because you need to know how the engine will react without an engine."

The Air Accident Investigation Branch is investigating the cause of the crash.