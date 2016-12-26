The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A whole playground of Rudolph the red-nosed Reindeer helped raise money for a local hospice.

Cranford Park Church of England Primary School children in Yateley took part in a Reindeer Run to raise money for the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice.

The hospice provides supportive and end-of-life care for patients and their families from across the area.

Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice has been organising Reindeer Runs at local schools for three years. This year more than 4,500 pupils and staff have been taking part in the festive fun, as they don reindeer antlers and flashing red Rudolph noses and run round their school playgrounds to raise money.

Miss Edwards, acting headteacher of Cranford Park, said: “The children had lots of fun and we raised a huge amount of money for this very worthy cause.”