Ever thought your football career was over? Well think again.

Yateley United FC has formed a walking football group with age or experience no barrier.

Club chairman Colin Ive, said: “Following the recent NHS initiative for people to follow a more active lifestyle, it seemed a good reminder for some of the older members of the club to do something more physical than just stand and watch football, and so we decided to get a ball at our feet once again.

“Initially we are joining our friends, Fleet of Foot Walking Football Club, every Tuesday afternoon at the Hart Leisure Centre from 2pm to 3pm. Then, with sufficient numbers taking part, we shall move to Frogmore Leisure Centre.

“The sessions are not at all stressful and everyone is as active as they are able to be. There are plenty of opportunities for breaks and no one is expected to do more than they feel capable.

“It’s not just good for fitness, but also a lot of fun.”

To find out more, email info@yateleyunitedfc.co.uk or call 07437567857.