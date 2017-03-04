Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rushmoor’s firefighters have scored a major victory in their campaign to keep their station exits clear - by thinking inside the box.

Yellow box hatchmarks will be painted in Lynchford Road outside the station’s garage doors, as part of its #INeedMySpace campaign.

This was launched to warn drivers of the danger they create by parking in front of the station and blocking fire engines responding to emergencies.

By law, vehicles are not allowed to be stationary in a yellow box.

Steve Fox, a crew manager at Rushmoor Fire Station, said the paint job would make a big difference when crews are called out during rush-hour when traffic in Lynchford Road is gridlocked.

Crew manager Fox said there are currently "keep clear" signs painted on the road outside the station, as well as a "wig-wag" system - amber and red flashing lights similar to a level crossing - but they are not always obeyed by passing motorists.

Get Hampshire reported last week that a motorist selling his car online had apologised to Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service after posting photos of the vehicle parked on the station forecourt.

(Photo: Rushmoor Fire Station)

“We want more visibility,” he said. “We set off the wig-wag lights when we get a call and traffic is legally required to stop while we leave the station, but various drivers don’t.

“The yellow cross-hatches will help us govern our space better and make people think twice about stopping in front of the station.

“We regularly get drivers stopping on our forecourt, to take pictures or check maps.

"It makes us bang our heads against the wall. There are primary response vehicles on the other side of those garage doors, which may need to leave at any moment.”

Crew manager Fox explained that Rushmoor’s fire crews currently have to “bully their way through traffic” in Lynchford Road at peak times.

“These yellow boxes will absolutely make a big difference to the way we operate,” he said. “Currently, when we pull out into the road it feels like we’re having to be very aggressive.

“We don’t want to startle other drivers. If they obey the yellow boxes, there will be room to manoeuvre and that’s better for everyone.”

A spokesman for Rushmoor Borough Council said it had reached an agreement with Hampshire County Council to introduce yellow boxes outside the station following calls from county councillor John Wall, who represents the Farnborough south division.

No date has been set yet for the boxes to be painted, as RBC is still looking at options to fund the work.