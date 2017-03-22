Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yateley residents are being given the chance to see plans for a new water pipeline that will take 18 months to complete.

South East Water (SEW) is proposing to install a new 4.5 kilometre (2.8 mile) strategic water main through the town and nearby Sandhurst.

The scheme is set to start in April next year and the current route of the pipe runs along Shepherd Meadows to south of Sandhurst, crossing the Blackwater Valley Site of Special Scientific Interest and Darby Green Meadows, along Swan Lane, Darby Green Lane and Darby Green Road before crossing the Reading Road roundabout and going through playing fields east of Frogmore Community College and Yateley Common.

To allow local residents and organisations to see its proposals, SEW is holding a public exhibition at the Darby Green Centre in Darby Green Road, Blackwater, GU17 0DX, between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday (March 29).

There was an exhibition in Sandhurst on Tuesday (March 21).

Ben McKellar, project manager at SEW, said: “This important scheme will not only secure water supplies to local residents and businesses in Yateley but will also allow us to distribute more water to towns further west as the areas grow in the future.

“We are still at the initial planning stages and we are committed to working closely with the local community early to ensure their views are listened to.

“We hope that members of the local community will visit us at the Darby Green Centre and speak to the project team who will be on hand to answer any questions on the project.”

To find out more visit www.southeastwater.co.uk/sandhurst-and-yateley .