Ever wondered what police do in your home town?

Worried about less bobbies on the beat, drugs on the streets or vandalism?

Well here is your chance to quiz Hampshire Constabulary's top police officer about the force's work in Aldershot .

There will be a public meeting at Aldershot Library on Tuesday April 4, where Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane will hold Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney to account for the force's performance.

Mr Lane is inviting members of the public to attend and submit questions.

What will be discussed?

He will be asking what Hampshire Constabulary’s strategy is for addressing the issues that require police attention in Aldershot and the wider Hampshire Constabulary policing area.

It is the commissioner’s statutory role to hold the chief constable to account on the performance of the police force on behalf of the public, and the Commissioner’s Performance, Accountability, Scrutiny and Strategy COMPASS meetings provide an opportunity to do this on a regular basis.

How to submit questions

Anyone wishing to attend the meeting, or submit a question, is asked to register their interest with the office of the PCC by midday on Monday (March 27), by contacting 01962 871595 or opcc@hampshire.pnn.police.uk.

Members of the public unable to attend the meeting can also submit their questions for the chief constable directly to the PCC's office by midday on Monday (March 27).

In order to be considered by the commissioner, questions must: be related to crime and policing in Aldershot or the wider policing area not discuss specific or individual cases or investigations must relate to the policing responsibilities of Hampshire Constabulary.

The meeting will be filmed and available to view at the Hampshire PCC website .

Where and when is the meeting?

The COMPASS meeting is at Aldershot Library from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Tuesday April 4.