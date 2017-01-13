Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

'Stop wasting money', 'build things we need' and 'worrying' traffic - just some of the views of Get Hampshire readers unhappy at plans to demolish Aldershot bus station.

Rushmoor Borough Council has received the proposal to replace the station, in Station Road, with flats and commercial units.

Since Get Hampshire's article on Thursday (January 12), readers have been debating the pros and cons of the proposal.

Here's what some of them had to say...

Commenting on Facebook, Sonia Thompson voiced concerns about the future of Aldershot town centre.

She said: “Maybe they should fill the empty shops we already have before building more”, while Billy Bentley shared similar worries.

“I wish money would stop being wasted on pathetic things that we don’t need”, he said.

“For example them stupid digital advertisement signs around Aldershot town which nobody cares about whatsoever.”

Ben Hardy took a more dramatic approach: "What shops? If The Galleries shops constantly fail and the countless empty shops are anything to go by, what's the point. Turn it into a big pit of lava and we can throw ourselves in and be done with it all."

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

While Zoe Healy thinks Aldershot's heart 'has been ripped out.'

"More money being spent on a now dead town, the life of Aldershot has had its heart ripped out of it so please tell me how improving a train and bus shelter is going to make Aldershot better."

Andrew Crawley added: "So they're basically proposing to build over what is actually a useful transport interchange? Utter joke, keep it as it is!"

Although the overwhelming majority seemed to oppose the plans, some did think it is a good idea.

Also commenting on Facebook, Kyle Russell said: “The whole area around the train station is a dump and needs to be redeveloped. These new plans look fantastic.”

Natasha Ashdowne said: “Farnham doesn't have a bus station and they do fine. Why can't buses go from Victoria Road where there is already a mini bus station?

"I would imagine the shops will be places like Greggs or a small WHSmiths. The things you expect near a train station. Starbucks will probably go there."

So if this goes ahead, will Aldershot be without a bus station?

A lot of Get Hampshire readers seem worried about this. But the council has said that it is planning a new transport hub for the town.

In September 2016, Rushmoor Borough Council announced that it has secured funding for a £1.8million facelift at the railway station, which, subject to planning permission, could create a new transport hub.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

However, a planning application for this has not yet been receieved.

The design statement for the bus station plan states that the station’s existing use will become redundant when bus operations are relocated on the existing local network and Windsor Way as part of the emerging improvement schemes.

Even so, some of our readers are still dubious about the future of bus travel in Aldershot.

Commenting on our website, Bill Tompkins doubted the words of the design statement. He said: “Talk of Windsor Way is worrying from a traffic safety point of view.

"Are they just shifting their activities onto Aldershot’s already congested public roads in order to flog off some more prime real estate for development and profit at the expense of the local community?”

What do you think? Have your say in the comments section below or email us at aldershoteditorial@trinitymirror.com.