Three of Aldershot Garrison’s most highly-decorated First World War heroes will be honoured in a new memorial unveiled this month.

The trio, who were based at what was then Aldershot Camp Lodge, were each awarded the Victoria Cross (VC) - the highest military honour for bravery.

They are among 64 VC recipients, who were all members of the Freemasons, to be included in the memorial at the Freemasons’ Hall in London.

The Freemasons commissioned the memorial to mark this year’s 300th anniversary of The United Grand Lodge of England, and the centenary of the end of the Great War in 2018.

Commemorative stones bearing the soldiers’ names have been laid outside the hall in Covent Garden.

They will be unveiled by the Duke of Kent on Tuesday, April 25.

Lieutenant-Colonel Harry Daniels

(Photo: Imperial War Museum)

Harry Daniels was the 13th child of 16 born to a baker in Wymondham, Norfolk, in 1884. He joined the army at a young age and served abroad in India.

He was 30 years old and a company sergeant-major in the 2nd Battalion of The Rifle Brigade (Prince Consort’s Own) when he earned the VC on March 12, 1915.

At Neuve Chapelle in France, his unit was ordered into an advance on the German trenches across no-man’s land, which was covered by machine guns and strewn with barbed wire.

Daniels and another man, Cecil Reginald Noble, voluntarily rushed in front with cutters and attacked the wires. They were both wounded, with Noble dying later of his wounds.

For further activities on the Western Front, he was also awarded the Military Cross and later achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel.

He represented Britain in boxing at the 1920 Olympic Games in Antwerp and attended the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953, despite having a heart attack a few days before.

Daniels died in 1953. His VC is displayed at the Royal Green Jackets Museum in Winchester. A road is named after him in his home town, Wymondham.

Senior Chaplain to the Forces, Reverend William Robert Fountaine Addison

(Photo: Imperial War Museum)

The Reverend William Addison was born in 1883. He attended Sarum College in Salisbury, was ordained in 1913 and became curate of St Edmund’s Church in Salisbury (now closed).

He was a temporary chaplain of the forces (4th Class) in the Army Chaplain’s Department when he earned the VC on April 9, 1916 at Sanna-i-Yat in Mesopotamia.

He carried a wounded man to cover in a trench, and assisted several others to the same cover, after binding up their wounds under heavy rifle and machine-gun fire.

He encouraged stretcher-bearers to go forward under heavy fire and collect the wounded.

After the war, Addison continued as an army chaplain in Malta, Khartoum and Shanghai.

He was senior chaplain to the forces from 1934-1938, when he left the army to become a parish priest. He returned to the role on the outbreak of the Second World War.

He died in 1962. There is a road named after him in Odiham , as well as a portrait of him at Robert May's School in Odiham. He was also curate of St Edmund’s College in Salisbury.

Regimental Sergeant-Major Spencer John Bent

(Photo: Imperial War Museum)

Born in 1891, Bent was 23 years old and a drummer in the 1st Battalion, The East Lancashire Regiment, when he earned the VC on November 1, 1914 near Le Gheer, Belgium.

After his officer, the platoon sergeant and a number of men had been struck down, Bent took command of the platoon and succeeded in holding the position.

He had previously distinguished himself on October 22 and 24, by bringing up ammunition under heavy shell and rifle fire.

On November 3, he brought into cover some wounded men who were lying in the open, exposed to enemy fire.

He later achieved the rank of regimental sergeant-major. He died in 1977.

His VC, along with his Military Medal and Russian Cross of St George, was sold at auction in June 2000 for £80,000.

His VC is on display in the Lord Ashcroft Gallery at the Imperial War Museum in London.