Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Monster Raving Loony Party leader Alan "Howling Laud" Hope has recalled the time he shared a stage with rock n’ roll legend Chuck Berry, who died on Saturday (March 18).

The Fleet resident, who was born in Mytchett , went to school in Farnborough and was landlord of the Dog and Partridge pub in Yateley, was on the same bill at the then Agincourt Ballroom in Camberley on February 25, 1967.

“Wow, sharing the same stage with my hero,” Mr Hope told Get Hampshire and Get Surrey.

“Of course, we did a lot of his numbers in our set, so I asked him what his set list would be so that we didn’t do anything that he would be doing.

“He said ‘you just go along and play whatever you like, I love to hear other people’s versions of my songs’. It’s a memory that myself and my brother John will never forget. John got to talk to him for a good half hour in the dressing room.”

Mr Hope was in a band called ‘Kerry Rapid and The Soultones’ at the time.

“We played Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, lots of covers of American blues artists," he added.

“Just like the Rolling Stones, The Beatles and whoever, we were all brought up with Chuck Berry and we all admired him.

“It was a Bob Potter gig and he obviously knew that we would want to be on the same show but when we were we thought well, how do we play this?

'Very impressed'

“But it all worked out well thanks to Chuck’s friendship.

“In fact, when it was all over he asked for our contact. He was very impressed with the way we played his material, saying that he may very well contact us when he needed a touring band in Great Britain.

“We were overwhelmed, but unfortunately it didn’t materialise.

“I can honestly say that among all the artists that I have appeared with over the years, Chuck Berry is the only person I ever asked for an autograph.

“I wish I still had it.

'Brightened up our lives'

“Of all the accolades that have come from all over the world, the one that really hit home with me was the one from Mick Jagger. Simply ‘He brightened up our lives as teenagers’ and I can vouch for that.”

Chuck Berry died at his home in Missouri, aged 90, at the weekend.

The musical icon had been producing music since the 1950s and wrote pioneering tracks such as Johnny B Goode.