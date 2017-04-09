Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group that delights in throwing light on historical matters has given its website a fresh new look.

Fleet and Crookham Local History Group hopes the new website will help reveal even more history about the area.

The group has had a website since 2001 and it used to be hosted by Hampshire County Council.

“However, they had to withdraw their support so we found another host,” said group member Phyl Ralton.

“We took the opportunity to re-think the content and presentation of our site, which has been relaunched.

“We used to get about two or three enquiries a month through the website and hope that this will continue.

“As an example, we had an enquiry from someone whose grandfather, Frederick George Matthews, was the resident policeman stationed in Crookham Village from January 18 1898.

“They wanted to know where the police house was and we were able to identify it and send photos of it.

“We asked whether we could have a photograph of the man for our archive and were thrilled to receive one.”

The new website includes a brief history of Fleet and explains how land agent Henry Brake bought 457 acres of enclosed land in 1878 and set out thousands of building plots for sale. It also reveals how tobacco was grown commercially for 25 years on the Redfields estate in Church Crookham.

Fleet and Crookham Local History Group was founded in 1985 for people with an interest in the history of Fleet, Church Crookham, Crookham Village and their immediate area.

“We have nine meetings a year with talks on local history, plus some visits,” said Mrs Ralton.

“We publish three newsletters a year for members a present displays in Fleet Library, Hart Shopping Centre and at Dogmersfield fete.

“We run ‘Meet the Local History Detectives’ sessions to which the public are invited to ask questions, share memories and offer items to our archive.

“We welcome enquiries about local history and offers of information.”

The group now has a “substantial” collection of archive material, which includes photographs, postcards, house deeds, maps, minutes of local clubs and organisations, oral history, bill heads, property sale particulars, books and pamphlets.

The catalogue runs to more than 9,000 entries and there are more than 54,000 scanned images.

“To anyone who, while clearing out or moving house, finds some bits and pieces that were of interest to them, which they no longer wish to keep but are reluctant to throw away, we say ‘put them in a bag and contact us as we would be interested to see them’,” said Mrs Ralton.

“We welcome enquiries about any aspect of Fleet and Crookham’s past.

“Tell us what you know and what you would like to find out and we will try to help.”

To view the new website, visit www.fclhg.org.uk.