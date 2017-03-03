The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thousands of runners will be pounding the streets during the 2017 Brooks Fleet Pre-London Half Marathon on March 19.

Just as many spectators will line the streets to cheer the runners on and soak up the atmosphere, especially from the various pubs along the route.

And as they watch the competitors pass by, perhaps feeling inspired to don their trainers in 2018, they may want to remember the story of the half marathon itself and where it all began.

Following the success of the first London marathon in 1981 and with ‘marathon mania’ setting in, the Fleet Half Marathon was launched.

Organised by Fleet and Crookham Athletic Club and sponsored by the then Star newspaper, their outlook for the event persuaded the London marathon founder, Chris Brasher to support the official title of ‘Fleet Pre-London Half Marathon’.

On April 4 1982, thousands of people gathered in Rushmoor Arena and at 11.40am they began their 13.1-mile challenge.

One hour, five minutes and 32 seconds later, runner Derek Stevens became the first competitor to complete the race.

Local runner Paula Fudge, who at the time was the 5,000m world record holder, was the first woman over the line almost seven minutes later.

Both competitors won a Toshiba 22 inch colour TV, a magnum of wine and the coveted Crystal Trophy.

To record those crossing the finishing line, a unique results-recording system, dubbed ‘Transatlantic-Technology’, was used.

The recorder sent images from the finish line to a computer in Dallas, Texas, and back to Rushmoor Arena where the results were analysed.

It was pioneering technology of its time, but ultimately failed - leaving organisers to produce delayed manual results.

Thankfully, technology has progressed and the event now has ChampionChip Timing, which gives the runners quick, reliable and accurate results.

Over the years, organisers have been forced to modify the route on several occasions.

More noticeably in 1992, the race HQ moved to Calthorpe Park, which became the site of the new finish line.

Fleet Half Marathon race director Penny Abbott said: “The event has grown in size and popularity since the first race 36 years ago. However, it has stayed true to its original roots.

“The Armed Forces are present in large numbers and the event supports local charities and businesses.

“Regardless of how much time passes, the Fleet Pre-London Half Marathon will always be organised by runners for runners.”