Only two plots remain to be sold at Monteagle Gardens in Yateley – a small select development of just seven properties, built to a high specification by Westbuild Homes.

Estate agent Waterfords is holding a special open house event on Saturday February 11 to enable prospective purchasers to view the two remaining plots.

Plots three (£550,000) and seven (£565,000) are traditional yet individual four-bedroom family homes of the finest calibre.

The viewings will be conducted by appointment only (call Waterfords to book on 01252 870222).

Westbuild Homes is an established family specialist house building company which has been constructing residential properties in Berkshire and the surrounding area for more than 50 years.

Responsible for a number of large housing estates in the 1960s and 1970s, Westbuild changed its focus and since the early 1980s has created in excess of 800 superb homes on smaller exclusive developments.

A Westbuild home is highly sought-after, as purchasers can be assured of exclusivity, individuality and hand-built craftsmanship.

Skilled tradesmen use the latest technological innovations alongside traditional and hand-crafted methods of construction ensuring a truly individual home.

Passionate about its business, Westbuild Homes places great emphasis on attention to detail; the difference can be seen in distinctive designs incorporating decorative brickwork and exciting elevational treatments, giving an ageless appeal with an excellent quality of finish.

Properties on this development all benefit from:

In-frame cream painted kitchens with Silestone quartz work surfaces

Bosch appliances including double oven, hob, and fridge freezer, and Caple wine cooler

NACOSS approved intruder alarms

Duravit sanitary ware, Porcelanosa ceramic tiling

Carpets and wooden flooring throughout

Turfed front and rear gardens

NHBC 10 year warranty

Low maintenance UPVc windows

A management company has been created to own and maintain the driveway and communal landscaped areas; each home buyer will be a shareholder of the company. The anticipated costs per plot will be in the region of £350–£400 per annum.

For further details about these properties, please call Waterfords on 01252 870222.