Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a trip to The Rec on Boxing Day to cover Aldershot Town v Woking and being there again will bring back a particular childhood memory.

It happened on Saturday February 26 1977 - in the days of Terry Bell, Jack Howarth, Joe Jopling, Murray Brodie - names that tripped off the tongue for Aldershot fans in those days.

(Photo: Pete Gardner)

On occasion, as a then 14-year-old, I would accompany a couple of friends of mine, Shots fans, mainly because I could escape my parents, I loved football, and a trip to Aldershot was an easy seven-mile bus ride from my home in Guildford.

More used to watching Woking, with THAT team including the great Morton, James, Field, Barrett, Love etc, the times I did go to Aldershot I remember I used to get in the ground, buy a programme and a drink, and travel, all for less than £1.

I happened to be there on December 27 1975 for what was the third biggest crowd in the club’s history - 13,997 against Malcolm Allison’s Crystal Palace, when Terry Venables was Allison’s assistant. The biggest attendance had come against Carlisle United (19,000-plus) a few years earlier, while following that, there had been a cup tie with Manchester United (18,000-plus) who included Charlton, Best and Law in their ranks.

(Photo: Monte Fresco/Mirrorpix)

What amazes me looking back is that the Recreation Ground (or EBB Stadium to be technically correct) is no different today than it was then, despite the club now having a safety certificate for a maximum 7,500.

The only tangible difference is some seating behind the goal at the town end and a small area of fencing which now splits the East Bank, for segregation purposes. That means there were a whole lot of unsafe people in the 1970s and I seem to recall being crushed in the East Bank and not being able to move for the duration of that Palace match.

But the most memorable moment I witnessed at an Aldershot game was on that cold February day, when Shots hosted Newport County in an old Fourth Division (League 2) clash.

It was a 4-0 victory for Tom McAnearney’s side - the legendary manager whose name prompted the joke: Question, Who had three managers all at the same time? Answer, Aldershot - Tom, Mac and Ernie. Yes, I know, you had to be there really.

The man who made the headlines that day was Aldershot goalkeeper Glen Johnson.

This was in the days when football on TV was via Sunday’s The Big Match, the BBC’s Match of the Day, or Wednesday’s Sportsnight.

There was nothing else. So when Johnson made the Saturday evening 6pm TV news, it could only have been for something special. And it was. Very special.

I have never seen anything like it since in the last 40 years of watching football.

(Photo: BBC)

Newport were awarded a penalty at the East Bank end. I think it was already 4-0 at the time. I was stood on the halfway line - well, not literally - in the North Stand, in a similar place to where I’ll be on Boxing Day to cover the Woking match.

County’s left-back (his name never did register although I have the programme at home somewhere), stepped up and side-footed the ball left-footed to Johnson’s right. The keeper dived full length to save. I remember the home fans went mad.

They went madder still, in a different way, when the referee ordered a re-take because of encroachment in the box.

So, when the dust had settled, up stepped the same number three, who produced a replica of a spot kick - Johnson flying down to his right to save again in almost identical fashion. Cue pandemonium with very excited supporters.

Except. Yes, you've guessed it. The referee decided in his wisdom the kick had to be taken a third time. This was unprecedented. And it took a good few minutes for the appeals and complaints to die down, while I recall various expletives cascading down from the terraces directed at the man in the middle as, among other things, his parentage was questioned.

Here we were again. The left-back. Standing ready to take the kick. There was an air of resignation in the ground as most people realised Johnson’s heroics would be dashed on the final sweep of a left foot. Oh well, it had been amazing nonetheless.

Up stepped the County man, who this time, changed tack, smashing his kick with as much power and venom as he could muster towards the opposite top corner.

In that split second, Johnson somehow managed to manoeuvre his feet, anticipate the flight of the ball, and hurl his frame to the left while reaching out and tipping the ball around the post.

You can here Kammy now. "UNBELIEVABLE JEFF!"

(Photo: Evening Gazette/Ian McIntyre)

While one player was desolate, embarrassed, broken - another, Johnson, was mobbed as the realisation of what he had just achieved over a seven or eight-minute spell, hit home. The majority of the 3,285 crowd went bonkers.

We must have got one of the early buses home, because I distinctly remember making it back and watching aghast in my lounge at our old black and white screen as Johnson made the news. The national news. Well, there wasn’t any other kind.

It was an amazing memory at the Rec - and maybe another will be produced when the Shots and Woking do battle on Monday (December 26).

Although it’s unlikely to match that.