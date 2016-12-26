The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aldershot Town begin their festive double header against Woking, starting with the home clash at the EBB Stadium today (Boxing Day).

There are so many issues surrounding the fixture and here and here, Get Hampshire sports editor Ryan O'Donovan and his Get Surrey counterpart Clive Youlton discuss the game and pick out one or two points of interest to look out for in the fixture.

It promises to be a cracking game - in front of the BT cameras - so watch the video before you set off for the game to get in the mood for the action to come.

And don't forget it's a 12.15pm kick-off.