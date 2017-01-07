Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Goals from Shamir Fenelon and Jake Gallagher gave Aldershot Town their third win on the bounce as they beat Southport 2-1.

Gary Waddock named an unchanged side for the third game in a row, with new loanee Jonny Giles finding a place on the Shots bench.

It took 12 minutes for Aldershot Town to have their first sight of goal despite seeing lots of the ball in the early stages and that came through player of the month Anthony Straker, when his cross found Scott Rendell in the six yard box, but the forward nodded just wide of Magnus Norman's goal.

Straker then had a sight of goal in the 17th minute when he unleashed a thunderbolt from 25 yards out which Norman did well to parry away for a corner.

Mensah had a glorious chance in the 34th minute when the ball found him unmarked in the box from a corner, but his half volley was kept out by a magnificent save from Norman when it looked destined to nestle in the bottom corner of his goal.

But Aldershot got their deserved goal on the stroke of half time when Fenelon played a lovely interchange with Kundai Benyu, with the Ipswich loanee playing the ball into the box which was half cleared to Fenelon who thumped it into the top corner to get himself on the scoresheet.

The home side thought they'd gotten their second in the 50th minute when Rendell rose highest to get his head onto the end of a Cheye Alexander free kick, but the linesman on the near side immediately put his flag up and ruled it out for offside.

But they did get that second goal in the 71st minute when some lovely football saw Mensah dummy to make space for a cross, which he delivered to Gallagher - the midfielder making no mistake to get his second goal in two games and double the lead.

New loanee Giles was handed his debut in the 78th minute when he replaced goal scorer Fenelon, and he thought he had set up Rendell with a lovely ball but the striker was judged to have been in an offside position for a second time of the afternoon.

Southport got a goal back in added time when Andrei Jones got to the ball first in the box and was able to lob it over Jake Cole to give the away side a lifeline, but it wasn't to be as the referee blew up immediately after the restart to give Aldershot the three points.