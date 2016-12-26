Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldershot Town well and truly duffed up their neighbours in this Boxing Day clash as the hosts produced a feast of first-half football Woking simply had no answer to.

Scott Rendell turned the knife against his old club, scoring three goals in that opening 45 minutes as Shots were rampant, Gary Waddock’s team electrifying going forward and looking like they might score with every attack.

The match

Aldershot began the match in lively fashion and might have gone in front in the fourth minute as Anthony Straker’s cross from the left saw Idris Kanu arrive unmarked six yards out. The young striker’s volley, with the ball behind him, looped agonisingly past the post.

In the eighth minute, the Shots were in front, Straker's cross from the left fumbled by England C keeper Brandon Hall, and ex Cards’ striker Scott Rendell swept in left-footed from eight yards.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 as Shots made a blistering start to the match.

Jake Gallagher played a superb ball through the heart of the Cards’ defence and Shamir Fenelon was able to slide the ball clinically past a helpless Hall.

Woking could not get going and Shots fired one or two dangerous crosses over which flashed across the penalty area just needing a touch.

It got worse for Cards in the 25th minute when, yet again, the visitors could not defend a corner. The ball was swung in by Cheye Alexander from the left and nobody picked up Rendell and he was able to stab home a volley from six yards.

Shots were rampant and Woking didn’t have an answer as Bernard Mensah and Straker tormented the visitors defence down Shots’ left.

It should have been 4-0 a minute before half time when Mensah’s cross to the back post saw Fenelon somehow miss a free header from inside the six-yard box.

But they needn’t have worried as a fourth arrived when Mensah darted through to the byeline and cut back for Rendell to complete his hat-trick with a tap in.

The home crowd were as shocked as the visitors and Cards’ new boy Kane Ferdinand must have wondered what he had done in signing for Woking, having helped his former club East Thurrock United win 4-3 at The Rec in the FA Trophy.

Cards made a double substitution in the 61st minute, Fabio Saraiva coming on for Keiran Murtagh while Nathan Ralph was swapped for Anthony Edgar. Shots

Shots should have made it five though when a free kick was nodded back across goal by Rendell and Idris Kanu somehow side-footed over from close-range.

Woking finally had a shot in the 73th minute, when Gozie Ugwu was set free by an Edgar pass and his left-footed shot was brilliantly saved by Jake Cole.

Moments later the visitors were handed a penalty as Fenelon shoved Charlie Carter in the back.

But former Cards’ stopper Cole rose to the task and produced a wonderful save to his right, while the ball was frantically cleared with the help of his defenders.

Shots should have had a fifth when Mensah burst through a host of Woking defenders only to fire over left-footed when he had done all the hard work.

It didn’t stop Aldershot’s fans making the most of their festive fun, singing: “Beat, the Woking, do they know it’s Christmas time.”

Verdict

Woking were blown away in the opening 25 minutes of this clash as Aldershot tore into their opponents and cemented a 3-0 lead in double-quick time.

Scott Rendell was gifted the opening goal when Brandon Hall uncharacteristically dropped a centre.

From that moment Cards fell apart and Shots could have scored more goals in that opening 45 minutes.

Bernard Mensah was superb down the left for Gary Waddock’s side while Rendell looked like he meant business from the start.

The second half was nowhere near as eventful and it could have been worse for Woking, who finally woke up and might have scored themselves, although this was a far more comprehensive victory for Shots than the scoreline suggests.

Star man

Scott Rendell (Aldershot Town).

Fact file

Aldershot Town: Jake Cole, Cheye Alexander, Dion Conroy, Callum Reynolds, Anthony Straker, Bernard Mensah, Jake Gallagher, Kundai Benyu (Will Evans 82), Shamir Fenelon (Matt McClure 61), Scott Rendell (Jim Kellerman 77), Idris Kanu. Sub not used: Mark Smith.

Woking: Brandon Hall, Jake Caprice Frazer Shaw, Ismail Yakubu (Terell Thomas 66), Brian Saah, Joey Jones, Keiran Murtagh (Fabio Saraiva 61), Charlie Carter, Kane Ferdinand, Nathan Ralph (Anthony Edgar 61), Gozie Ugwu. Subs not used: Michael Poke, Delano Sam-Yorke.

Goals: Rendell (8, 25, 45), Shamir Fenelon (10).

Yellow cards Aldershot Town: Jake Gallagher (49)

Red cards: None.

Referee: Craig Hicks.

Att: 3,456.