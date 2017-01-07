Aldershot Town had a great end to 2016 and a fantastic start to 2017 and now they return to the EBB Stadium to take on Southport in the first home game of the New Year.

They'll be hoping to continue the run of form that saw them batter Woking at home before they dug deep to grind out a result at Kingfield with a last minute winner from Jake Gallagher.

Attention now turns to Southport as they visit the EBB, with the visitors sitting precariously close to the drop zone having lost 13 games all season.

Meanwhile, Gary Waddock's side will be hoping to keep pace with the play-off places - they're only six points off Dover in fifth, although the Kent side do have a game in hand.

If you can't make it to the EBB today you can follow all the action right here as we bring you the build-up as well as all the goal and match action.