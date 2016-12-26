Aldershot Town take on Woking in the Boxing Day derby as both sides look to take Christmas bragging rights ahead of the return leg on New Year's Day.
Today will be the perfect chance for both sides to throw away their league form as they go head-to-head in what is always an eagerly contested match between the Hampshire and Surrey sides.
In a sideshow, Scott Rendell and Jake Cole face their former club for the first time since their departure from Kingsfield in the summer while new Woking signing Kane Ferdinand could make his debut after his switch from East Thurrock.
Neither club are having the best run in the National League but form is always put aside in a derby and this game could go either way and you can follow it here LIVE from 11.15am.
Waddock is a happy man
Waddock is a happy man after today’s 4-0 victory, here are his thoughts on his side’s best half of the season
FULL TIME: Aldershot Town 4-0 Woking
Aldershot Town get the bragging rights over Woking thanks to a 4-0 victory over their local rivals and it was deserved.
We’ll have all the reaction from Waddock as soon as we get it.
Three minutes left
Only three minutes left here - don’t forget we’ll have all the reaction from the sides immediately after the game
Minutes left here
Only a few minutes left here and the game has died a bit, looks like it’ll end 4-0 here
Mensah should make it five
What a chance for Mensah to get in on the act!
Him and Kanu interchange some nice passes before Mensah bundles into the box, but his attempted shot is lashed just over the bar
Last Aldershot Town sub
Will Evans comes on to replace Benyu for the last seven minutes
Ten minutes left here
There are ten minutes left here and it’s fair to say those in red and blue won’t want it to finish - they have been great today while those in yellow will be counting down the seconds
Good crowd
There are 3456 fans here today, with 527 away fans - a healthy crowd for the Boxing Day derby
Rendell is replaced
Standing ovation for Rendell as he leaves the pitch to be replaced by Kellermann
Big save from Cole
That is a big save from Cole and the former Woking men are having blinders against their old clubs today
Cole saves it!
This is some game - Edgar steps up to take the spot kick and Cole pulls off a sensational stop to keep his clean sheet intact!
Penalty to Woking!
Woking have themselves a penalty here
Great save from Cole
Ugwu finds himself through on goal and strikes, but Cole pulls off a great save and puts the ball behind for a corner
Bit disappointing...
This is a bit disappointing, we’re into the 73rd minute and we haven’t had another goal yet
Les Ferdinand is here
Les Ferdinand is here today as a guest of chairman Shahid Azeem - is the QPR director of football watching Kanu too?
Benyu into the book
Benyu finds himself on the referee’s list after he bundles into his marker
Clive Youlton...
The East Bank are in good voice and why not...their team are cruising to victory here and Woking have never been in the contest.”
Jumping and sitting in the terrace
The East Bank are having a whale of a time, they’re sitting and then jumping around the place
Woking sub
Yakubu has been replaced by Thomas at centre back - too little too later perhaps?
Match action: Idris Kanu
Kanu has had a quiet game but he’s causing more problems this half
It should be five!
Aldershot should have a fifth as Kanu blazes over the bar from yards out after Rendell’s goalbound header was diverted into his path
Conroy having a stormer
Conroy is having a very good game - he’s dealt with Ugwu very easily and hasn’t let him have a sniff of goal yet
Woking and Aldershot subs
Saraiva replaces Murtagh while Edgar comes on for Ralph.
Meanwhile, McClure replaces Fenelon
McClure entering the fray
Matt McClure is being readied for action by Waddock
Little to talk about
There’s been very little to talk about in this half so far, Aldershot look happy to sit back and hit Woking on the counter
Better from Woking
Woking have started much better this half but it still isn’t quite clicking for them and Aldershot are looking dangerous on the break, if the away side aren’t careful they’ll concede again on the counter