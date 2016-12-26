Aldershot Town take on Woking in the Boxing Day derby as both sides look to take Christmas bragging rights ahead of the return leg on New Year's Day.

Today will be the perfect chance for both sides to throw away their league form as they go head-to-head in what is always an eagerly contested match between the Hampshire and Surrey sides.

In a sideshow, Scott Rendell and Jake Cole face their former club for the first time since their departure from Kingsfield in the summer while new Woking signing Kane Ferdinand could make his debut after his switch from East Thurrock.

Neither club are having the best run in the National League but form is always put aside in a derby and this game could go either way and you can follow it here LIVE from 11.15am.