Aldershot Town were beaten 2-0 by Chester in their last game before Christmas thanks to goals either side of the half by Jordan Chapell and James Alabi.

Gary Waddock made six changes to his side after their FA Trophy defeat to East Thurrock on Monday night, recalling Callum Reynolds, Scott Rendell, Shamir Fenelon, Cheye Alexander, Idris Kanu and Jake Gallagher in place of Jack Saville, Jim Kellermann, Kundai Benyu, Charlie Walker, Matt McClure and Iffy Allen.

It looked like it was going to be a nightmare start for Aldershot when Will Evans conceded a penalty in the seventh minute when he hacked down James Alabi, but the number nine stepped up and smashed it against Mark Smith's post after the keeper had guessed the right way.

There were very little chances to talk about in the first half, but the returning Gallagher made a superb bloke from Tom Shaw to deny the midfielder, while up the other end minutes later Kanu twisted and turned through two men before curling his strike just wide of the post.

Fenelon had a glorious chance in the 43rd minute when Kanu beat George again and found the midfielder with a wonderful pass in the middle of the box, but he seemed to step over the ball and the chance went begging for Aldershot.

But it was the home side who took the lead when Chester broke and found Chapell, who cut inside and lashed a left footed strike through the legs of Smith after the Shots defence seemingly stopped and watched the ball after Alabi went down injured.

Chester doubled their lead nine minutes into the second half when Shaw's strike was well saved by Smith, but the ball fell to Alabi who drilled the ball into the floor, bouncing over Smith and trickling over the line to give the home side a two goal buffer.

Straker had a decent chance to halve the deficit three minutes later, but his thunderous strike from the edge of the area found the palm of Alex Lynch who made a good strong save to deny the winger.

They hit the crossbar next when Mensah dived into the ball, but he sent the header crashing against the crossbar while Reynolds ballooned the follow up over the bar when it was easier to score.