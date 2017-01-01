Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was cruel for Woking as Jake Gallagher plundered a late goal in the gloom as Aldershot Town recorded a sensational second Vanarama National win against their rivals.

The Cards had produced a much better display against Gary Waddock's side who would have been pleased with a point but went away with all three.

It meant the Shots had scooped six points from their two meetings over the festive period and well and truly earned the bragging rights, with Shots' striker Scott Rendell making it four goals in the two games against his old club.

Woking FC vs Aldershot Town: Recap of action from the first game of 2017 at Kingfield

The match

Woking started brightly and a superb ball in from Dennon Lewis in the opening minute just needed a touch as it sped across the six-yard box.

Garry Hill’s side had a big chance to go in front after eight minutes when a ball into the box from Max Kretzschmar was not cleared and ricocheted into the path of Fabio Saraiva on his left foot but his fierce shot was straight at Jake Cole who saved.

It was a let-off for Shots, who looked dangerous themselves on the break with Idris Kanu a particular threat down the right.

Aldershot missed a huge opportunity when Shamir Fenelon got to the right byeline and pulled back for Bernard Mensah who somehow side-footed wide from close range.

Worryingly for Woking, Shots looked lively once they had turned over the ball in midfield and the likes of Fenelon and Kanu were quick to exploit the space, Shots slick in turning defence into attack.

Keiran Murtagh was Woking’s driving force in the middle of the park as the pitch started to cut up badly in a downpour from the 25th minute.

Cards’ best moves came down the left from Nathan Ralph and the winger produced some decent crosses, while Kretzschmar was influential too in a new-look outfit.

Ralph was booked for hauling down Kanu and from the resultant free kick, Dion Conroy’s effort from 25 yards flew inches wide.

The first half ended all square and the game was in the balance but Woking were undone in the 63rd minute when Anthony Straker floated a ball to the back post and Scott Rendell was there to nod past recalled keeper Michael Poke.

The Shots fans were so vociferous in their celebrations, the crash barrier collapsed as they pressed against it but thankfully nobody appeared to get hurt.

But as the game sparked into life Cards were level just two minutes later thanks to Kretzschmar’s brilliant finish when played through on the left.

Fenelon crashed over at the other end as Shots almost scored a second before both teams made two changes in torrential rain.

It became a war of attrition in the mud and gloom but Woking substitute Anthony Edgar had a glorious chance to lob Cole but wasted his big moment.

And a minute into stoppage time, Shots dug the knife in when Jake Gallagher slid in to score a winner to send the visiting fans home happy.

Verdict

Aldershot had a real fight on their hands and came up against a much stronger Cards' side with five changes.

Woking were far better than their dismal showing on Boxing Day and looked a more formidable unit, with boss Garry Hill searching for the right formula.

They should have gone in front from Fabio Saraiva and there was later a big chance at the other end when the impressive Bernard Mensah shot wide when he should have buried the chance for Shots.

The game erupted in the second half and two good goals cancelled each other out, and you have to give the hosts credit for bouncing straight back from such a setback after going a goal down.

Aldershot dug deep and were not content with a draw though and their fans will be thrilled to witness their team get a late winner even though the consensus was Woking deserved at least a point.

Star man

Woking: Keiran Murtagh Aldershot Town: Callum Reynolds.

Fact file

Woking: Michael Poke, Joey Jones, Brian Saah, Terell Thomas, Keiran Murtagh, Fabio Saraiva (Anthony Edgar 70), Dennon Lewis, Kane Ferdinand, Nathan Ralph, Max Kretzschmar (Frankie Sutherland 75), Gozie Ugwu. Subs not used: Brandon Hall, Jake Caprice, Luke Kandi.

Aldershot Town: Jake Cole, Cheye Alexander, Dion Conroy, Callum Reynolds, Anthony Straker, Bernard Mensah, Jake Gallagher, Kundai Benyu (Jim Kellerman 77), Shamir Fenelon (Matt McClure 70), Scott Rendell, Idris Kanu (Will Evans 90). Subs: Mark Smith.

Goals: Woking Max Kretzschmar (65). Aldershot Town Scott Rendell (63), Jake Gallagher (90).

Yellow cards: Woking Nathan Ralph (40). Aldershot Town: Cheye Alexander (50).

Red cards: Woking None. Aldershot Town None.

Referee: Adrian Quelch.

Att: 3, 224 (1,117)