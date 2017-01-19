Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Bournemouth defender Callum Buckley has joined Aldershot Town on loan until the end of the season.

The Basingstoke-born 21 year-old has twice been a substitute for Eddie Howe’s first-team this season, in EFL Cup ties against Morecambe and Preston North End, having previously enjoyed loan spells in National League South.

Buckley turned professional in the summer of 2014 and initially spent two months on loan with Dorchester Town, from August to October of that year. He then spent a further two months with Concord Rangers, in January and February 2015, before a spell with his hometown club at the end of 2015.

He then made 15 appearances for Eastbourne Borough between February and April 2016, before featuring as a second-half substitute for The Cherries against AC Milan in Warren Cummings’ testimonial in September.

Buckley will wear shirt number 23 and, subject to the completion of the necessary paperwork, will be available for selection as The Shots travel to Gateshead this weekend.