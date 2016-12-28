Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a bumper crowd at the EBB Stadium on Boxing Day as 3456 people saw Aldershot Town demolish their Woking counterparts as they won the derby 4-0.

A hat-trick from ex-Woking man, who made the move from Kingfield to the EBB in the summer, and a single goal from Shamir Fenelon completed the first half rout in what was an extraordinary half of football.

The second half was far quieter but not lacking in drama, with both Idris Kanu and Bernard Mensah having glorious chances to further extend the embarrassment on their Surrey neighbours, while Jake Cole made a superb save from Anthony Edgar before skipper Callum Reynolds made the tackle of the game to deny the follow-up.

537 Woking fans turned up, unlike their side, and our snapper was there to capture the 2900 odd Aldershot Town fans that came out on Boxing Day to see Gary Waddock's side turn on the style in front of the BT Sport cameras.

