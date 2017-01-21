Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldershot Town manager Gary Waddock was pleased that his side were able to extend their good run of form and take a point from Gateshead

Scott Rendell rescued the point for his side when he bagged his fifth goal in four games after Jordan Burrow had headed the hosts into the lead in the first half.

Both sides had chances to win the tie, but crucially Aldershot made up ground on Dover who are currently occupying the final play-off spot, and the Shots now lie only three points off the play-off places.

And Waddock is happy that his side are taking something home from the long journey to the north east and believes they can take that into their home game on Saturday with York.

He said: "It's a point gained and we stick to our target that we have but first half I thought we played very, very well and I've just said it to the players in there and I've said it a number of times this season, that we need to be clinical and ruthless when these opportunities come around.

"Their manager was very complimentary at the end about the way we played, he didn't have to say what he said to me and James but he was very complimentary.

"But, it's a long way from home, the fans were magnificent again and we're going home with something now because it could quite easily have been nothing.

"When you come to places like this it's very difficult and today was a good point.

"Coming off the pitch there Matt McClure said 'keep that run going, it's another point and another away point, never underestimate a point away from home' which is my old saying and I'll use it when I need to, but it's a good point on the road and it gives us, you guys, the supporters that have come up here something to go home with which is good and now we go into another home game.

"If we're honest, our performance in the first half against a team who are in and around the same position as us was very good, so I think that is also encouraging from our point of view but it is all about what we do and how we go about our business and how we're working towards where we want to get to.

"If we don't perform we don't give ourselves the chance but we performed and we have done recently and that has to be encouraging for us."