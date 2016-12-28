Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldershot Town's 4-0 demolition of Woking proved one thing to me on Boxing Day - the Shots definitely have it in them to push for a play-off place.

That's not to say taking apart a side who are languishing round the bottom of the division and have been struggling all season gives anyone a divine right - if it had been Tranmere beating Woking 4-0 no one would have batted an eyelid and the pundits would have called it a "bread and butter" result.

To me, it goes deeper than just the scoreline, it was the manner in which the Shots played after the, quite frankly, horrendous two months they've endured.

Gary Waddock's men took Woking apart in every sense, Dion Conroy and Callum Reynolds put Gozie Ugwu in their back pockets and I get the feeling he may still be there now, Kundai Benyu and Jake Gallagher marshaled the midfield while Scott Rendell and Shamir Fenelon caused havoc up top.

And that's what stuck out for me and something that has been missing in recent games - a strong spine.

Let's think back to Aldershot Town's early form and what contributed to it - they only conceded 16 goals in 19 games with a core of Reynolds - Will Evans and Gallagher - Liam Bellamy.

(Photo: Paul Burgman)

Since then, injuries and suspensions have hit that spine hard, with Evans finding himself suspended, Reynolds finding himself out with concussion, Gallagher getting suspended and Bellamy being sidelined with injury.

Waddock decided to bring Benyu into the central midfield role with Gallagher and opted to push Conroy back into defence with Reynolds and in my eyes that worked a real treat, Benyu had his best game in an Aldershot Town jersey while Reynolds and Conroy seemed like a perfect match in the heart of defence.

Sure, Benyu may have given away the penalty, but he complimented Gallagher's tenacity with a measured and assured display in the holding role in midfield, choking Woking's supply lines to their solitary striker while Gallagher was able to bomb about the pitch, supporting both attack and defence.

That is what Bellamy also brings to this side - he seemed to have struck up an almost telepathic partnership with Gallagher in the early part of the season and that has been missing in recent months, although Jim Kellermann has done a good job when he's been drafted into his preferred position there.

With Bellamy looking like he is close to returning to full match fitness, Benyu's performance against Woking will have given Waddock a lot to think about as Aldershot and Ipswich discuss the possibility of extending the 19-year-old's loan spell.

But despite all this, is the win enough to throw Aldershot Town back into the the play-off race?

They seemed to have put some of their goalscoring woes behind them, four goals in any game is not to be scoffed at but you feel Bernard Mensah and Idris Kanu should have done better with their two chances in the second half, but it's the hat-trick for Rendell that is important.

Waddock signed him to score goals and that is what he's started to do and hopefully the three goals is enough to get him firing once again.

Speaking of Waddock, in recent pre and post match press conferences it was clear to see that he was not happy with the way his side were playing and he has shown he isn't afraid to address it - the release of Josh Wakefield, Iffy Allen and Charlie Walker shows that the gaffer means business.

That seems to have had an effect on the side too - Rendell mentioned that the training in the past week has been the best he has ever experienced at the club, perhaps now the players know that Waddock doesn't just say things to make people act, he does them and they know he isn't afraid to cut anyone - both Wakefield and Allen were players he brought in over the summer remember.

(Photo: Paul Burgman)

Aldershot Town most definitely have the ability to mix it with the big boys in this league - a 3-3 draw at Lincoln, a last-gasp defeat at Forest Green and 3-0 win over Tranmere all show the capability of this side, they just need to make sure they use this win as the catalyst to drive them over the line come May.

Personally, I think it's too much of an ask for the side at this stage, although seven points isn't too much of an ask if they can put on a run like they did in the early part of the season.

The Shots have nothing to lose now - they aren't in contention at the moment and they certainly won't get relegated so they can play without fear and express themselves, although they must beat Woking again on New Year's Day in what will be a completely different contest from Boxing Day.

On one last point, I have to mention Kanu's superb pass in the second half to find Gallagher - it would have been my pass of the season if not for Matt McClure's against Boreham Wood to set Kanu himself up for one of his special goals.