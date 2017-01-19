Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Waddock is expecting a tough task when his squad travel to Gateshead this weekend but believes there is no better place to continue their good run of form.

Aldershot Town have won four of their last five games, including a back-to-back derby win over Woking where the Shots scored six goals.

After bowing out of the FA Trophy in the first round to East Thurrock, Waddock's side found themselves with a spare weekend which could either be seen as a chance to recharge the batteries or an unneeded speed bump in the way of their recent form.

But Waddock is looking forward to getting going once again and hopes his side can put together another run of form.

He said: "It will be a tough game, they have a good manager and experienced staff.

"It's a long journey and our points return away from home needs to improve.

"They're well organised and it will be a difficult encounter for us, but we'll go up there in a positive frame of mind because we're looking to continue our good run of form, but we need to start again because that run is finished and the games are history.

"We have to start again with the break we just had and if we can put another run together it puts us in a good position.

"Goals help, performances help but I think we have shown that over the course of the season - we haven't had the points return we possibly deserve but it starts again now.

"We need to improve in that area now and there is no harder place than Gateshead.

"They have good players and on their day can beat anybody but on ours we are also difficult opponents."