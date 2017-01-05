Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Despite the National League not having a transfer window, the Football league is in full-on transfer frenzy mood at the moment.

Not to miss out on the fun, we thought we'd get involved by creating our 'Keep or Sell' gadget for Aldershot Town's squad of players.

Although there's no official transfer window for clubs in the National League, most loan deals with Football league clubs will occur during the winter period as clubs add players and allow their youngsters to leave on loan.

Jonny Giles has joined from Oxford United so far, while there is interest in Idris Kanu, but who would you keep from the current squad and who do you think just doesn't make the cut?

Use our gadget below to put yourself in Gary Waddock's shoes and decided which players will stay and which you would let go.