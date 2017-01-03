Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldershot Town proved on New Year's Day that they may just have turned a corner in their 2016/17 National League season, but it wasn't the result that stands out.

The manner of the performance, against a team that was wounded from the thumping they received at the EBB on Boxing Day, was something that the Aldershot faithful should be extremely pleased about as Gary Waddock's men battled in a real hard fought derby.

We all expected a different tie than the one at the EBB on Boxing Day, everyone knew that Woking and Garry Hill would make changes and would want to come out and put on a performance in front of their home crowd, and that is exactly what they did.

They turned the match into an old-fashioned derby game on a poor pitch, but Aldershot Town deserve credit for how they reacted to the way the game played out and for changing their style to suit the atrocious conditions and Woking's game plan.

Kundai Benyu, who is only 19-years-old remember, found himself involved in an almighty tussle with Kieran Murtagh in the central of the park, and he came out with even more of a reputation than he gained in the first tie at home.

I thought he was everywhere on Monday and his partnership with Jake Gallagher is starting to bear fruits - when a game turns into a battle you would want those two in the heart of midfield because Gallagher has the tenacity to allow Benyu to get on the ball and impact the game.

We know that the Shots hadn't been playing well in recent weeks and had struggled to break teams down, struggled to defend and, most importantly, struggled to score goals.

But in the two games against Woking none of that was on show - the Boxing Day game demonstrated Aldershot's ability to be ruthless in attack while the New Year's Day victory showed their ability to grind out a result, now the Shots must kick on.

Those two wins have all of a sudden pushed Aldershot Town back into the play-off picture - they're now in seventh, just six points behind Dover in fifth, although most teams around them have a game in hand.

But that can work in the Shots favour now.

They have nothing to lose now and everything to gain as we go into the business end of the season and can take confidence from these two festive games, they were one of only two teams to win both of them.

Other teams who have been in a good run of form will be expected to maintain that and stay in the play-off race, but Aldershot Town don't have that, although they must kick on from these two wins.

If they lose on Saturday against Southport, the hard work from Boxing Day and New Year's Day will have been for nothing.