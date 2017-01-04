Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been an up and down season so far at Aldershot Town - a monumental start has been coupled with a horrendous November period but the mood is good.

A double victory over Woking has raised spirits both on and off the terraces and Gary Waddock's side are now looking forward to ending the second part of the season on a high.

They're six points off Dover in the last play-off spot, albeit having played a game more, but confidence is high after the Shots got their season back on track with the two festive period wins.

Compared to last season, the first four months of the season brought some good football as well as the usual talking points, but how well do you remember it?

