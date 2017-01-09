Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Straker is enjoying a fine run of form at Aldershot Town at the moment but insists he is taking every game as it comes and isn't getting carried away.

The 28-year-old was awarded the player of the month award for December after impressing in the Shots three games in the month, especially in the 4-0 win over Woking where he caused havoc down the left wing.

He caused problems again for the Southport full backs on Saturday during the 2-1 victory after having been given license to push forward by Gary Waddock , along with Cheye Alexander on the right.

Although three wins on the bounce have pushed Aldershot back into play-off contention, Straker isn't getting carried away but believes himself and his team mates are starting to reap the rewards of their hard work.

He said: "The boys have come to recognise that if we work hard then we will reap the rewards and we've taken on the message that the staff have given us and we're enjoying doing it now as well after what as a bad run.

"Every game you go out there and do as well as you can do and find a little bit of form, I'm just hoping to keep it going.

"The gaffer told us at the start of the season that the squad he put together will be on a rotation basis so I've just come in and worked as well as I can for the team because that is what we are here to do, we're here to work with one another whether you're in or out of the team and that is what it has come down to.

(Photo: Paul Burgman)

"The gaffer has told us to give the strikers something to feed off, get the crosses in as early as possible and I think all the boys have been doing that and it's why the boys are getting their goals in up top now.

"I think in any league you have to be able to read the game and I think for us we play an attacking style of football so for us full backs we have to get up and down to give the side some width at times and back up the wingers.

"We take every game as it comes and we know the way we've been playing we keep ourselves in the game and in the right spots in the league, so I don't want to run away with it but we know where we want to be so as long as we keep putting in those kind of performances I think we'll be able to keep ourselves in and around the places."

Aldershot Town have the weekend off as a result of their failure to progress in the FA Trophy and will play their next game on January 21 against Gateshead, but Straker says it is business as normal at Bourley Road.

"The manager has given us our weekly plan and it's a normal week, so we will work just as hard as we would if we had a game and he'll keep us topped up and keep us ready for our game in two weeks time," he added.

"We know Gateshead are a side that can cause problems so we will do all the right things and take onboard the messages that the staff give us and go up there and hopefully put it into action."