Arsenal have added their name to a long list of clubs chasing Aldershot Town's Idris Kanu.

GetHampshire can reveal that scouts from the North London giants have been tracking the 17-year-old's progress at the EBB Stadium and were present during Saturday's 2-1 victory over Southport .

But they will have to join a long list of Premier League and Championship clubs that are also interested in Kanu who signed his first professional contract in December - a deal which runs until 2019.

Manchester City, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Reading have all been watching Kanu in recent months, although there have been no concrete offers as yet for the forward.

The youngster has been a phenomenon since joining Gary Waddock's side after having a trial with Manchester United, scoring three goals in 11 appearances, netting his first goal in the FA Cup against Eastbourne Borough.

He has continued to impress and has become a regular fixture in Waddock's side, starting in Saturday's victory over Southport.