Arsenal have been watching Idris Kanu in recent weeks as word continues to spread about Aldershot Town's 17-year-old whiz kid.

The Gunners were at the Southport game watching the youngster but will have to join a queue of teams who are also scouting him, including Reading, Manchester City and reigning Premier League champions Leicester.

But Kanu is only one of a number of gems that are starting to unearth in the National League, and with former non-league forward Scott Hogan set to become the most expensive former non-league player courtesy of a £15million move from Brentford, teams are turning their eyes to the division.

He isn’t the only former non-league talent to be on the move this January, as Arsenal snapped up Cohen Bramall direct from Hednesford Town earlier this month for just £40,000.

But who else could make it? Have a read on and find out for yourself.

Adam Morgan

Current club: FC Halifax Town

Former clubs: Curzon Ashton, Colwyn Bay, Hemel Hempstead, Accrington Stanley, Yeovil Town, Liverpool

Morgan shot to national fame earlier this season with his live televised FA Cup hat-trick for Curzon Ashton against AFC Wimbledon. He scored 13 goals in 11 games for the Nash before being snapped up by National League North rivals Halifax, where he scored four in his first two appearances.

Morgan, 22, has Europa League appearances for Liverpool to his name but fell out of love with the game after being released by the Reds in 2013. He found his scoring touch again when given his chance with Curzon and has all the qualities to make a real fist of climbing the levels again.

Idris Kanu

Current club: Aldershot Town

Former clubs: West Ham (academy)

Kanu is Aldershot Town's gem and is starting to get the attention his form since arriving at the club in October deserves.

He's scored three goals in 11 appearances so far and for such a young man has shown an extraordinary amount of confidence in his short time in professional men's football so far.

He is comfortable on the ball, possesses a bagful of skills and is extremely strong for his age - it won't be long before the offers come in for the youngster.

Morgan Ferrier

Current club: Boreham Wood

Former clubs: Hemel Hempstead, Bishop’s Stortford, Kettering Town, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal

Ferrier is a goalscorer. Just ask Yakubu - the former Everton and Middlesbrough striker - who believes that he can become a 30 goal a season man.

He was released by Arsenal as a youngster, but not for his lack of ability. Ferrier appeared to talk his way out the Emirates and is now having to prove his worth on the pitch, as he bids to climb back up the levels. Now 22, he has crucial goals to his name, including an FA Cup strike against Notts County in this first round earlier this season.

Oliver Hawkins

Current club: Dagenham and Redbridge

Former clubs: North Greenford United, Hillingdon Borough, Northwood, Hemel Hempstead, Harrow Borough

Hawkins, 24, has already had a reasonable impressive rise through the non-league ranks and is now challenging for promotion into the Football League with Dagenham and Redbridge.

He has 16 league goals to his name this season but might not get much of a chance to add to his National League tally - he’s wanted by a host of clubs. Brighton, Ipswich, Nottingham Forest and Swindon have all considered stumping up the £250,000 asking price.

Connor Hall

Current club: Woking (on loan from Sheffield United)

Former clubs: Mickleover Sports

Ok, Hall isn’t strictly a non-league prodigy. In fact, he has only ever played in non-league as a loan player - but he has made impact enough in the lower reaches to suggest he could go the whole way.

Hall, 18, only has two appearances for Woking to his name, but his goals for seventh division Mickleover Sports before the new year are well worth shouting about. He scored nine… in three games. In fact, Mickleover haven’t even scored a goal since he left.

Bonus… Dan Cowley

That’s right, a manager. Why not? After all, Cowley’s record in recent years suggest that he is indeed one of the best up-and-coming managers in the country. After a long spell with Concord Rangers, he took over Braintree and worked wonders, taking them to the brink of the National League play-offs.

Cowley, 38 - who has his brother Nicky as his assistant - was then poached by Lincoln and he has fired them to the top of the National League, making them favourites to be promoted into the Football League.

Cowley is young enough - and most importantly good enough - to work his way up the pyramid.