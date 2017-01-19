Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chelsea continue the defence of their three-time FA Youth Cup title at the EBB Stadium on Monday January 23, with a fifth round tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Blues thrashed Birmingham City 5-0 at Solihull Moors’ Automated Technology Group Stadium in their fourth round tie on Wednesday night – matching the score by which they beat Cardiff City in the third round – and now face a young Owls side who themselves have already beaten Luton Town 4-0 and Gillingham 3-0.

Captain Mason Mount scored a hat-trick against Birmingham City, with Cole Dasilva and Reece James completing the scoring.

The Blues have won the Cup three times in succession, and five times in the last seven years, and now go for a fourth triumph in a row.

Kick-off is 7.05pm, with admission for all supporters priced £3 for adults and £1 for concessions. The match is also live on ChelseaTV.