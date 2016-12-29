Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldershot Town's on-loan Chelsea utility man Dion Conroy reckons Woking won't be able to live with his side if they start with the same ferocity as they did on Boxing Day.

Conroy impressed in the 4-0 victory over the Cards despite suffering from illness, striking up a solid partnership with Callum Reynolds in the heart of defence and keeping dangerman Gozie Ugwu very quiet.

The 21-year-old has also recently extended his loan deal at the EBB from Chelsea until the end of the season, much to the delight of those on the terraces after becoming a key player in Gary Waddock's side.

He's been switched between central midfield and central defence this season and hasn't looked out of place in either spot, and despite featuring in his first derby he showed no signs of fear as he thundered into tackles against Woking.

And Conroy believes his team mates and himself were ruthless on Boxing Day, and reckons if they start the same way on New Year's Day then Woking will be in for another very long afternoon.

He said: "It was a great win and all the boys put in a good performance, we started sharp and got the early goal and I think that set the tone for the game - we were ruthless and the first half really set the game up.

"It was quite fierce in the tackle but we had to make sure you win your own individual battles which we all did and that really made the team tick today to overcome them.

(Photo: Paul Burgman)

(Photo: David Holmes)

"Nothing changes - we have to recover and do what we did on Boxing Day all over again and we'll get the result we want.

"We have to be ready for them to come at us on New Year's Day because they'll come out at 100% and we need to be ready.

"But if we do what we did on Monday they won't be able to live with us, we just have to make sure we don't think it will be an easy game and we'll do that by preparing right through the week.

"I'm very happy here and I'm loving playing football every week so I'll keep working hard and keep improving and hopefully do what I can for the side.

"I'll play wherever the gaffer wants me to so I'll just do the job that I'm selected for and do my best there.

"I'm looking forward to it, hopefully another three points will get us moving up the table."