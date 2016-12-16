Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So last week's tip-toe through 2008's FA Trophy semi-final defeat was just a pre-cursor to Monday night's events, just a classic Aldershot Town foreboding.

It was further compounded by leading Aldershot to FA Trophy glory the Friday before the East Thurrock tie on Football Manager.

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't more invested in the boys after their courageous performance at Wembley against Chester in the game.

Sometimes fictional life is just easier.

Sometimes you can't help think that it would be simpler to pack up supporting football and take up curling – where slip-ups are acceptable and consequences are temporary.

East Thurrock did start the better team, indicative of our inability to come out of the traps this season, even before the poor defending that led to Jack Saville feeling that hauling down Sam Higgins was the only option.

It was a classic though.

For the hundreds (five of them to be specific) that turned up on Monday evening, given a ticket bearing Boreham Wood's name crossed out with permanent marker, were treated to everything football can throw at you.

(Photo: Paul Burgman)

Wonderful individual efforts, Matt McClure and Charlie Walker scoring a goal plus an extra time that wasn't scoreless.

Red cards kill most games but this one only added to the drama.

However, the consequences of our involvement in two cups this season has meant we have inexplicably slipped up against Eastbourne Borough and East Thurrock, not helped by avoidable red cards in the first halves of those games, shifting our focus solely to the National League.

I mentioned last week that defeat earlier on in the FA Trophy would be preferable to losing at the latter stages, I didn't give it much thought beside the monetary incentives.

Now, with no cups left and play-off aspirations fraying at the seams – our season is preparing for a 22-game descent to nothingness.

Our duels with Woking will come and go with 2017 in its infancy leaving four months of the season to go.

Just four months for the players to prove they have earned the right to continue in red and blue next season.

The dream, as Gary Waddock stated at the beginning of the season, was the play-offs.

But we are eight points off fifth place Barrow if we choose to be optimistic and ignore games in hand.

While that's not completely out of the realms of possibility there was an over-riding feeling on Monday night that the season was over.

We'll require a phenomenal turn around of form just to catch the large pack with the top five in their sights.

Maybe it's part of a scheme to crash out of the cups and leave the League the priority and take us to Wembley in the most dramatic fashion possible.