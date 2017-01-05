Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Straker's form this season is, quite rightly, drawing plaudits from supporters and after 250 appearances in red and blue – he has the potential to become an Aldershot Town legend.

Hear me out, alright? He is fourth on Aldershot Town's record appearance list, sitting snugly behind genuine legends Mark Butler, Nikki Bull and Jason Chewins.

That is not to misuse the word legend; so often draped upon humans for the slightest display of either loyalty or, more often, bit-part quality. Here, however, there is no doubting the legend tag of those above Straker.

Chewins, the indomitable left back, sits atop the list with a gargantuan 489 appearances in his ten years with the club. Bull, the hallmark for any new goalkeeper at the Rec, amassed 313 and Butler, the initial jumpstarter of the phoenix we now know, ended his six years having played 303 games.

When Straker joined in 2007 from his Crystal Palace roots, little was known of him.

Left back or winger was often the cry as his adventurous gallop forward maybe left a little too much space behind him or his pass went awry.

Nonetheless Straker's long-range strike at home to Woking in 2008, a right footed effort too, was evidence enough of his bursting flair. He registered another stand-out performance when Aldershot travelled to AFC Wimbledon on the back of six straight games without a goal.

(Photo: Paul Burgman)

Guy Madjo's backheel and Straker's finish put us ahead after 13 minutes, a lead which was pegged back 15 minutes later.

No worries, though, because Straker took things into his own feet once more, skipping past a challenge, outpacing Gavin Hoyte and smashing into the net to win the game.

His style has always polarised opinion, but for all his doubters he gains more kudos for his unwillingness to alter his play.

It makes him the wonderful player he is to watch. Such is his calmness on the ball that taking on two players from left-back is woven into his fibres.

Having taken the captaincy once this season the Grenadan is tip-toeing his way around the legends at the club, if only in appearance terms for now.