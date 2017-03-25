Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eddie Smith won’t be helping Farnborough Football Club in their Evo-Stik Southern League play-off campaign.

The striker has been booted out of the club after arranging a holiday in the closing weeks of the season, much to the dismay of manager Spencer Day.

The 31-year-old joined Farnborough FC last summer from Slough Town, having previously played for Fleet Town.

Smith’s contract has been terminated with Day saying: “Sadly, Eddie recently booked a holiday for the last few weeks of the season and therefore isn’t available for our preparation for the play-offs and it’s best we part company.”

Day added: “As much as we appreciate that football is not the number one priority in players’ lives, we also have to find a fair balance for the club’s interests.

“We thank Eddie for his time at Farnborough and wish him all the best for the future.”