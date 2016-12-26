Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Waddock believes the first half performance from Aldershot Town's 4-0 win over Woking was the best 45 minutes of football they've played all season.

The Shots romped to a 4-0 lead in the first half thanks to a hat-trick from Scott Rendell and a strike from Shamir Fenelon, with the visiting side looking like a rabbit in headlights.

The Cards were unable to deal with Aldershot's movement as Waddock's side ran riot and they never looked back, with Jake Cole saving a penalty to keep his side's clean sheet intact.

And the manager was a happy man after the game and will enjoy the rest of his Boxing Day before his thoughts turn to the reverse game on New Year's Day.

He said: "It was a very very good performance especially in the first half and the way we played in the first 45 was really pleasing so you could say the job was done but we wanted a clean sheet too and Cole with his penalty save has been able to do that for us.

"The players have been excellent in training this week, the intensity has been as you would want it, the performance was up where we were at the start of the season, if not better and that is down to the players and what they have done.

"Everyone goes through periods where things don't go their way but we can take a lot of confidence from today's game.

"We were fortunate for the quick start, Rendell still had a lot to do with the finish but early part of the season we were able to do that with the fast start and the early goal which gives the group confidence.

"Some of the movement and passing for the goals were outstanding today.

"As you know we have a gameplan going into every game and we put something together, every team has their strengths and weaknesses and credit to the players they took that on board and we were able to go and hurt the opposition.

"It was arguably the best 45 minutes this season - all the players contributed and I could go through every single member of the team.

"I'm pleased with the clean sheet, pleased with the win and really pleased for our supporters, they got right behind the team and all in all in was a great Boxing Day."