Gary Waddock believes Chester had more desire than his Aldershot Town side in their 2-0 defeat at the Deva Stadium .

Goals from Jordan Chapell and James Alabi in either half condemned the Shots to defeat, although the home side did miss a penalty in the first ten minutes while Waddock's men hit both crossbar and post in the game.

The lack of finishing from the squad has been well spoken about in recent weeks, but Waddock was left fuming that his side once again failed to hit the back of the net and not giving themselves a chance in the game by doing so.

Speaking after the game, he said: "You have to be clinical - you have to finish them off if you want to give yourself a chance and we aren't giving ourselves a chance.

"We concede a penalty early on which doesn't help matters, we got away with that but we need to be stronger and I've touched on that in the last couple of weeks about mentally being strong and toughening up.

"It's alright when you're 2-0 down and you go out and play, anyone can do that, it's when it's 0-0 and when it matters is when you have to play and make the correct decisions.

"That is when you're brave, not when it's 2-0 - anyone is brave then because you haven't nothing to lose.

"It's that hunger and desire to end on the end of things and want it more and there was a number of times the ball went into their box and the defenders got the first touch on it, whether that was in the air or on the ground.

"That's when you know you've got that desire and hunger in your group - they had it because they wanted to be the first ones onto that to make an average ball a good ball.

"Our finishing weren't good enough, and I'm fed up of it - the last however many games but it's building blocks, we're trying to grow and develop and going through a very difficult stage but everyone needs to stick together and stay strong but we're trying to grow something.

"Things aren't going our way at the moment but we're the only ones that can put that right - it's as simple as that."