Gary Waddock is in no rush to add new faces to the group after Aldershot Town made it back-to-back wins against Woking.

The Shots boss has already added Oxford United winger Jonny Giles to the squad on loan for the rest of the season but insists he will be happy with the numbers once Liam Bellamy and Nick Arnold come back into the fold.

Giles' addition to the team brings the total to 19 players at the club after Waddock released Charlie Walker, Iffy Allen, Josh Wakefield and Jack Saville in recent weeks and the boss has said it is unlikely he will move for anyone, although if he decides to he has a number of players he would like to move for.

He said: "I'm not saying that we're going to do anything else if I'm honest because when Liam Bellamy and Nick Arnold come back the squad is at a number that I'm quite comfortable with.

"If I bring in loan players now, more often than not you have to play them and if something happens in a week or two weeks there are players that I know of that we can move on.

"I'm not in any great hurry though, especially after the two results that we've had I don't want to upset what the players have done because I'm happy with the group as it is."

Bellamy was nearing full fitness ahead of the Woking victory, while Arnold is off crutches and was set to see a specialist regarding his recovery, and Waddock has given an update on their situation.

He added: "Bellamy trained going into the Woking game but he suffered a set back there so that is why he wasn't involved.

"Himself and Arnold are the two that are out but everyone else, apart from a few bumps, are normal and we'll keep going with what we have got."